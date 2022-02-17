OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after being bitten by a dog in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a dog rescue facility along Northeast Fourth Avenue and East Commerical Boulevard, Thursday morning.

Rescue officials said a 70-year-old woman was bitten by a dog and transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Another woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to Holy Cross Health.

Broward Animal Care and Adoption has since arrived on the scene.

