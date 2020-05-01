Woman taken to hospital following carbon monoxide exposure in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after being exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units first responded to the scene along the 3400 block of Northwest 36th Street, at around 1:30 p.m., Friday.

According to fire officials, employees working at a bakery that was closed for a month came in and turned on the gas, but the extractor that sucked up the fumes was not on. The fumes then started circulating the building.

On the first call, crews evaluated a person who was not feeling well but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Crews were called back to the business at around 3:45 p.m. when a female employee said she was not feeling well.

Paramedics transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition after she was evaluated at the business.

Due to the previous call, crews dispatched a hazmat unit to check readings inside of the building, and they found carbon monoxide in the employee’s system.

A total of five people told fire rescue crews they were not feeling well, officials said.

The business has since been aired out, and crews cleared the scene.

