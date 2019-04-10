Woman taken to hospital after shooting next to NW Miami-Dade elementary school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after a possible stray bullet shooting adjacent to a Northwest Miami-Dade elementary school.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called to the scene near Northwest 52nd Street and 31st Avenue just before 4:15 p.m., Wednesday.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene where a gray Chevrolet sedan could be seen with its passenger window shot out.

The shooting happened near Lorah Park Elementary School, and the school was placed on lockdown with 40 children in after-care. The children have since been released to their parents.

Fire rescue crews have transported the woman with a gunshot wound to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police have since closed both 52nd Street and 31st Avenue as they begin their investigation.

