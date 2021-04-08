Woman taken to hospital after personal watercraft incident in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an incident involving a personal watercraft in Northeast Miami-Dade.

U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Beer Can Island, Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics rescued the woman from the water and put her into the back of an ambulance. She was then taken to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

Aerial footage captured several vessels tied together near Oleta River State Park.

