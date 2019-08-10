Woman swipes package with school supplies from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami homeowner is reeling one day after, she said, a woman swiped a package with school supplies from her home in broad daylight.

The victim, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said she had been expecting the package to be delivered to her home near Southwest 20th Street and 27th Avenue on Friday.

But she said she arrived to find nothing on her front stoop.

“I had gotten a notification that I had received a package, so when I got home I noticed I didn’t have a package,” she said. “I checked my email. I got a notification from Macy’s saying it was delivered.”

Instead, the victim, found troubling doorbell surveillance video waiting for her.

The footage captured a silver sedan pulling up to her home. Moments later, a woman exits the sedan, snatches the packages and leaves the scene.

“I was really angry, frustrated. I felt violated,” said the victim.

Understandably so. Inside the package were a book bag and a backpack for her son, who is preparing to head back to school later this month.

Fortunately, this swift steal has a happy outcome.

“I contacted Macy’s, and they’re gonna go ahead and send it out at no charge,” said the victim, “but you know, that’s not the principle. It’s just, it’s ridiculous that we can’t even order simple things like that because we have people that come here and just steal it.”

While the victim will be able to have the items replaced, explaining what took place to her son left her with heartache.

“He asked me, he goes, ‘Mama, am I gonna have a book bag for school?’ You know, and it’s sad,” she said.

While the police are aware of the situation, this victim said she wants to be proactive moving forward so this never happens again.

“I shared it with my neighbors, and everybody’s frustrated, and everybody’s dealing with it, too,” she said. “We’ve thought about maybe doing like a neighborhood watch and taking matters into our own hands.”

If you recognize the woman or the silver sedan in the video, or have any other information that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

