Woman swipes Florida House candidate’s campaign signs in Westchester

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida House candidate is speaking out, days after a woman was caught on surveillance video snatching campaign signs from outside his Westchester office.

Footage from Monday’s theft shows a woman getting out of a red Fiat in her pajamas before picking up signs outside Jose Fernandez’s campaign office.

Fernandez, who running for a seat on the Florida House, said the theft isn’t what is bothering him. It’s the principle.

“I just never thought it would get this bad,” he said, “and just the way she does it. She just nonchalantly walks and takes it in broad daylight.”

Officials believe the woman is likely 40 to 50 years old.

“You never expect a woman in her 40s to jump off a car wearing pajamas on a Sunday morning,” Fernandez said, “and I think she may have had a puppy in the vehicle.”

Fernandez said somebody swiped several signs over the course of three days from the campaign office and his neighborhood.

He is now offering a $1,000 reward for information on who is behind the theft.

“It makes people not want to run,” he said. “The public doesn’t want to be engaged in politics, so people step away from it, and it really does hurt our political system.”

Fernandez said he spoke to police about the incident, but no official report has been filed.

If you have any information on this theft, contact Fernandez’s campaign office at 305-890-2431

