Woman swipes Biden-Harris campaign sign from Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance footage showed the moment a political sign was swiped from a front yard in Fort Lauderdale.

A white van pulled up to a home, located along Northeast 15th Avenue and 12th Street, Saturday.

A woman was seen getting out of the vehicle and grabbing a Biden-Harris campaign sign before taking off.

If you have any information on this sign theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

