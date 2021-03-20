Woman survives Miami car crash then jumps to her death

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said.

The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.

FHP said the woman then walked to a nearby overpass and jumped to her death.

