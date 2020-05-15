Woman struck, killed in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 near 102nd Street just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes were shut down as authorities investigated but have since reopened.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.