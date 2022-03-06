LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a call of a hit-and-run crash along the 3200 block of West Broward Boulevard in Lauderhill after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to investigators, a dark SUV struck an adult female pedestrian as she was crossing the roadway.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, contact the Lauderhill Police Department or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

