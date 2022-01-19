DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened along Dixie Highway, near Southeast Fourth Street, just before 4 a.m., Wednesday.

The deceased body of the victim could be seen covered with a yellow tarp near the tracks.

Those who live nearby said this is not the first time something like this has happened in the area.

The tracks were taped off while authorities investigated. Southeast Fourth Street was also temporarily closed just east of South Dixie Highway but has since reopened.

