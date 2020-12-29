Woman struck, killed after hit-and-run in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died following a hit-and-run in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1400 block of State Road 7, north of McNab Road, at around 8:20 p.m., Tuesday.

According to deputies, a woman who was crossing the road was hit by a car that fled the scene. She was then hit by a second car, and the driver of the second vehicle stayed on the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they are working to obtain a description of the vehicle that took off from the scene.

Deputies have not released victim’s identity.

Motorists in the area are advised to seek an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

