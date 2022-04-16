LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, the woman was hit while she was possibly crossing the roadway in the area of State Road 7 near Davie Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., Saturday.

The driver fled the scene.

She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

So far, there is no description on the vehicle or the person behind the wheel.

The scene remains active.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run crash, contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.