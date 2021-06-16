MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman who was riding an electric scooter in Miami has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 24th Street, Wednesday morning.

7News cameras captured officers holding a Bird electric scooter as the victim was assisted onto a stretcher.

Police said the driver who hit the victim left but later returned to the scene.

