Woman steals wedding dress from Plantation bridal shop

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole a wedding dress from a Plantation bridal shop.

The dress was stolen from Patricia South Bridal and Formal along the 4000 block of West Broward Boulevard, Tuesday.

Surveillance video showed a family walking into the store to check out some dresses.

The owners of the bridal shop are still reeling over the surveillance video.

“It’s unusual. They don’t have an appointment. They’re acting like a very quick. Kids and everybody is going here and there,” Sherly Fajardo said.

In all, nine people, including three young children, were captured on video looking at wedding dresses.

“It was a total violation,” Bill South said. “They only tried one dress, and pretty soon, they left. They were only here for about 15 minutes.”

In that short time, the older woman in the group found a moment to fold up a $2,800 private-label gown, appeared to put it under her skirt and then walk out with the group.

Later, the staff couldn’t find the dress and checked the store’s surveillance video.

“When we saw the video, I was very, very upset,” Fajardo said.

The owners said they just want their dress back.

“We’ve been here for 37 years, and this is such a rarity,” South said. “We deal with tons of different people, and they all are very, very accommodating. We’re very accommodating to them, so it was very devastating.”

The store’s employees said the family had accents and had said to them that they were from Romania.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

