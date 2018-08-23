Woman caught on camera stealing wallet from victim’s shopping cart at Hollywood Publix

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a woman stealing a wallet out of a shopper’s purse at a Hollywood Publix.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to another woman in the produce section.

While the customer’s back was turned, the thief grabbed the victim’s wallet out of her purse. The wallet contained about $400 in cash as well as several credit cards, which investigators said were later used in Fort Lauderdale.

Police just released video of the theft, which happened on July 5 at a Publix in Hollywood near Sheridan Street and Federal Highway.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to call Hollywood Police at (954) 967-4636, or contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

