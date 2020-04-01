Woman steals television from Walmart in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras outside a Walmart in Fort Lauderdale captured a woman walking out of the store with a 65-inch television.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said she did not pay for the item.

A week later, the woman returned to the store and shoplifted another television.

If you know who this woman might be, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

