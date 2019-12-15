Woman steals over $1,000 worth of jewelry from Southwest Miami-Dade store

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey heist was caught on camera at a Southwest Miami-Dade business.

Surveillance video showed a woman looking at jewelry, then quickly hiding some of it in her bag.

The incident happened at the Luna Bohemia Metaphysical Shop, located on South Dixie Highway.

The store owner told 7 News how impactful this loss could be.

“And in my case, it’s me and me — a widow — and I have no one else but me,” said Ivonne Chavet, “and this is the place that pays my kid’s school, my way of living.”

The woman reportedly took over 40 pieces, stacking up to $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The store owner said she believes in karma and believes the woman will get caught.

