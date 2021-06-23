MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was captured on video taking a package from the front porch of a Miami home.

The theft happened Tuesday along Flagler Street and 37th Avenue.

A 7News viewer sent in surveillance video that showed the woman walking up to the home and taking an Amazon package moments after it was delivered.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

