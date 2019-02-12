Woman steals $80K in goods from SUV parked in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a vehicle burglar who made off with $80,000 in expensive bags and jewelry in Wynwood.

Police said a woman parked her car around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 27th Street on Jan. 6.

When she got back, just over an hour later, she found a window shattered with the items missing from the SUV’s trunk, officials said.

If you have any information on this vehicle burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

