Woman stabbed multiple times in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said a woman was stabbed multiple times in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene located near Northwest 115th Street and 22nd Avenue just after 6: 30 a.m., Thursday.

She was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

One neighbor said the woman is a mom of two kids.

“We tried to help. We helped, we grabbed clothes, grabbed some cloth to help her not bleed as much until the ambulance got here,” said the neighbor who is now caring for the children.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.