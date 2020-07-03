Woman speaks out, seeks justice after being injured in Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hit-and-run in Miami left one woman hurt and traumatized while authorities continue to look for the perpetrator.

Elianne Chirinos was hit when a driver blew through a stop sign and then left her badly injured on Tuesday.

Chirinos, a college student, said through tears, “It’s just horrible. He didn’t know if I was going to be alive or dead. I’m thankful to my support system.”

The vehicle involved was totaled.

Chirinos said, “That was horrible, just leaving me in the street like an animal.”

The crash report showed that Chirinos was driving down Southwest 63rd Avenue in Miami when another car smashed into her.

“I saw that it was going fast, but by the time I tried to brake, it was too late,” Chirinos said.

A witness told investigators that the other car kept going.

Jeremy Solorzano, an attorney representing Chirinos, said, “We’re going to find him eventually, and he’s going to have to pay for what he did.”

Solorzano, friends and family have all visited the site of the crash asking neighbors for any information they can turn over to the police.

Solorzano said, “We’re working very closely with Miami Police with the detective for the hit-and-run unit.”

Chirinos is still recovering from her injuries.

Chirinos said, “My nails are bent back.”

She was dealt a gash on her face, swelling, bruising and bent fingernails. She remains driven to bring the driver to justice.

“I just think that it was very careless and selfish. It was very cold that he could just leave me there because I was gushing out blood to the point that my whole shirt was wet,” she said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.