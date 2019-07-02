Woman speaks out after being kidnapped outside NW Miami-Dade restaurant

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A waitress is speaking out after she was kidnapped by two customers accused of skipping out on their bill at a Northwest Miami-Dade restaurant.

The incident happened at La Gran Parada Dominicana, off Northwest 32nd Avenue, early Monday morning.

The woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described how she escaped her alleged kidnappers.

She said the two men forced her into a car after she approached them for not paying the bill.

“It’s just like somebody pulled me in the car, and the car just started running,” she said. “I tell them, ‘Turn around and drop me off.'”

The victim said the duo drove around a few times and would not let her out. She said she called 911 trying to get help and bit the passenger’s back.

The only thing she could think of was her 6-year-old child while she remained in the car for five minutes. The victim said she remembered seeing officers and somehow managed to escape from her alleged kidnappers.

“I have one thing in my mind, ‘Please, I don’t want to die today because I don’t want to leave my son behind. I don’t want to die,'” she said.

The victim said she began working at the restaurant three to four weeks before the incident occurred.

Both men were arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.