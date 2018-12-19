Woman speaks after purse snatched from car at SW Miami-Dade cemetery

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is sharing her side of the story after a callous criminal swiped her purse while she visited the grave of a loved one at a cemetery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was visiting her son’s grave at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South near Southwest 116th Street and 117th Avenue, Nov. 12.

The victim left her expensive purse inside the car as she went to pay her respects.

She told 7News that someone took the bag and ran off with it.

“Within minutes someone took my purse from the unlocked car, reached from the passenger seat to the driver side,” the woman said. “We didn’t realize it until we were finished, and unfortunately, they were able to act very fast.”

Miami-Dade Police said the man used her credit card at a liquor store near Southwest 184th Street and South Dixie Highway.

Surveillance images captured the crook in action as he repeatedly used her card to buy things.

“They hit several stores in Southland Mall,” the victim said. “Athletic shoe store types like Champs, Finish Line, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker.”

She claimed more than $2,000 was spent, and everything from her cellphone to a memorial charm for her son was in the purse.

More than a month later, she’s still reeling, yet hopeful for a resolution.

“It still hurts because you feel violated, and I’m hoping for justice in many ways,” said the victim. “Even though it’s taken a bit of time, I hope it’s worth it in the end.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

