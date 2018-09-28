Woman sought after cashing forged check in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who cashed a forged check in Miramar.

Miramar Police said the 60-year-old used a fake ID to cash the check at Space Coast Credit Union on Miramar Parkway along Southwest 160th Avenue, on July 27th.

The teller gave the woman more than $1,600 before the 60-year-old walked out.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

