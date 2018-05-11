Woman, son ambushed by 2 men for purse in Liberty City apartment hallway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and her son were attacked by two purse-stealing crooks near their Liberty City apartment, and now they want those robbers caught.

The victim said she was with her 9-year-old son just steps away from their Liberty City apartment when two men got hold of her handbag, around 6:45 p.m. on May 1.

They were getting off of the elevator at the time of the robbery. “They snatched my purse, they were fighting me,” she said. “They punched me all in my face.”

The victim said she does not want to show her face, but still wanted to share her story.

In the video, the woman and her son could be seen getting off of the elevator. That’s when the two men see her purse.

The men could be seen on clear surveillance video inside the elevator just minutes before the attack.

“When it was happening, I was just trying to get back my purse,” the victim said.

Surveillance cameras in the hallway were rolling as the struggle played out and the victim could be seen falling to the ground.

One of the crooks then ripped the purse away and the two ran down the hallway.

“Yeah, my son was there. He was screaming, he was crying, he was begging them to stop,” the victim said. “They didn’t want to stop.”

The mother and son tried to chase after them soon after.

“I was just scared,” her son said.

The two subjects have not been seen since that robbery.

This mom is concerned not only for her safety, but for her son. “My son don’t even feel safe with me anymore,” she said. “He don’t stay with me. I don’t stay at home. I have to move.”

Her son said he replays the incident in his mind. “When I go to sleep, I’ll be thinking about it and I’m scared,” he said. “We just go to my cousin’s house sometimes.”

The victim said she’s thankful that they only got away with her purse, all things considered. “I’m just happy that my son’s alive and I’m alive,” she said. “I’m grateful for that.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

