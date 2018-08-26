Woman slashes open package outside Coral Springs home, swipes vitamins

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman with a knife hacked open a package delivered to a Coral Springs home before she stole a bottle of vitamins — all while accompanied by a baby in a stroller and a dog.

Laura Jimenez and Martin Magarinos’ doorbell camera showed the thief approaching their residence along Wiles Road, at The Park at Turtle Run neighborhood in Coral Springs, Wednesday.

With the baby and a husky in tow, the subject looks like just another resident, but a closer look at the footage reveals the knife in her hands.

“She came prepared with a knife. She was even here with her baby and a dog, so you never would’ve never expected it,” said Jimenez, “but she came by and took our stuff.”

Unaware her every move was being recorded, the package poacher used the knife to open the small box. She is then seen reading a piece of paper before walking back to the stroller to check out what else is inside.

With the child and canine patiently waiting, the thief packed the stolen goods in the stroller before she casually strolled off.

“I thought my wife had picked it up, and when I looked closely, it was somebody else — this lady with a stroller and a kid and a husky,” said Magarinos.

“It’s just crazy that it’s happening. I mean, I really wouldn’t expect that, especially from a lady who looks completely normal,” said Jimenez, “a mom like myself walking by, and it’s just unbelievable that she’s setting that kind of example to a child.”

All this, the couple said, for a bottle of vitamins.

“It wasn’t anything valuable, but that’s not really the point,” said Jimenez. “I think she’s just a person who really should be caught.”

Now this family is hoping someone out there recognizes a thief who chose to bring a baby and a dog along for a crime as the perfect coverup.

“I don’t think she should be around doing this,” said Jimenez. “It looks like she was prepared, because she did have the knife in her bag, so it’s not the first time she’s done it, probably.”

If you recognize the thief, or have any information about this crime of opportunity, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

