Woman shot while driving in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Lauderhill left one a woman injured.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the woman was shot as she drove westbound on Broward Boulevard, early Friday morning.

The woman is said to have lost control of her vehicle, causing her to crash into a parked car in a parking lot near Northwest 31st Avenue.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the woman to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition. Officials said her boyfriend was also in the car at the time of the shooting; it’s unclear if he was injured.

Police interviewed witnesses from a nearby business. They seemed to be focusing on one particular man. However, that man’s connection to the investigation is unknown.

Broward Boulevard was shutdown westbound at Northwest 31st Avenue, but it has since reopened.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.