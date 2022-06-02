FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer shot a woman in the face with a rubber bullet, and now she is filing a lawsuit.

Latoya Ratlieff was struck during a protest for George Floyd two years ago in Fort Lauderdale.

Now, she’s suing the city and several of its officers.

She said her face was left badly bruised and her eye socket was fractured as a result.

Still, the officer involved was later exonerated after an investigation.

Ratlieff is accusing them of using excessive force and causing permanent physical and emotional injuries.

