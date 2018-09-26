Woman shot in Miami, car found riddled with bullets outside JMH

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a vehicle riddled with bullet holes pulled up to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

7News cameras were outside the hospital where a white SUV was parked in the front, just before 10 p.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers putting up yellow crime scene tape around the scene.

According to the victim’s aunt, Patsy Williams, her 23-year-old niece was shot in the arm after a verbal dispute escalated in a nearby community.

Williams said the victim was with a friend in the car when an argument occurred between a man and woman, not involving the victim. The fight escalated and the man began firing shots at the car.

“She was with some friends, and the baby momma and the baby daddy got into a big thing,” she said. “The baby momma and the dad got into a big fight. She must have gotten the best of him or whatever, so he went in the house and came out and just started shooting. This happened on 22nd Avenue, and they drove her here to the trauma center.”

The victim is believed to be in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

