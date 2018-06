FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was shot in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

Police said the woman was struck on Southeast 17th Street and South Andrews Avenue.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but the extent of her injuries remain unknown.

A person who police said is not a stranger to the victim has been taken into custody.

