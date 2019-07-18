Woman shot by stray bullet in Lauderhill; 2 hospitalized

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire broke out in front of an apartment complex in Lauderhill, sending two people to the hospital, officials said, including a woman who was shot by a stray bullet.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 24th Court and 52nd Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

Rescue crews airlifted the woman to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition, while a witness drove a male victim to Florida Medical Center.

Lauderhill Police Investigating a shooting at the 5200 Block of NW 24th Court @LPDPIO is responding to the scene pic.twitter.com/SYJprSfJV3 — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) July 19, 2019

“I heard the first two shots and I’m thinking that it’s still fireworks, but I realize it wasn’t,” said area resident Dennis Alford. “Then I heard another one and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, that’s another gunshot going off.”

Neighbors warned each other of the gunfire breaking out.

“Somebody said, ‘Somebody get shot. Somebody get shot,'” said witness Andrea Brown.

“I’m like, ‘What?’ Very scary,” said witness Jean Williams.

7News cameras captured several neighbors in the area visibly upset while detectives collected shell casings left behind.

“It’s so soon in the investigation that we’re trying to talk to witnesses or anybody that may have seen this or heard this and kind of lead us in the right direction,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Michael Santiago.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.