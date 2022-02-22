FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been shot by a neighbor who missed her target and fled.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, along Northwest Eighth Court in Fort Lauderdale.

Police are surrounding the area and said that a woman was dropping off a child as part of a custody agreement.

A dispute occurred and, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, the woman told her 12-year-old child to retrieve her gun and they did.

The woman began firing her gun, and an upstairs neighbor was hit by one of the bullets.

She was taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooter and child fled the scene in a red Mercedes Benz that was later located in Pompano Beach but the shooter has not been found.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.