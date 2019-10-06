Woman shot and killed in Miami Beach, suspect at large

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was shot and killed in Miami Beach.

Police said an altercation happened at the corner of 10th Street and Collins Avenue around 2 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said a man fired at a woman, then took off on foot.

The victim died on the scene.

Officials found the suspect’s gun, but have not yet located him.

Collins Avenue from ninth to 11th Street, and 10th Street between Washington Avenue and Ocean Drive are closed while police investigate.

