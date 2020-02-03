Woman set to appear in court after security breach at Mar-a-Lago

MAR-A-LAGO, Fla. (WSVN) – An opera singer will not be taking the stage on Monday, but instead she’ll be in front of a judge in bond court.

Thirty-year-old Hannah Roehmild is expected to appear before a judge for the first time after she was arrested on Friday for a security breach at the Mar-a-Lago estate that ended in a police-involved shooting.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office officials said the Connecticut woman led Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase as she drove erratically in a black SUV.

Officers opened fire on the vehicle as it headed toward the main entrance of the Trump estate.

No one was injured and Roehmild now faces several charges that include assault on a federal officer.

She refused to appear in court on Saturday and is currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.