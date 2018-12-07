Woman sentenced to 30 years for hit-and-run crash that killed victim’s unborn child

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman convicted of hitting a family of three while under the influence has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Forty-two-year-old Jessica Crane testified in court on Friday after being convicted of driving into a pregnant mother and her two children in Miramar back in May 2016.

Michelle James’ unborn child died as a result. Her children suffered broken bones.

Officials said Crane’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was three times the legal limit.

A judge sentenced Crane to 30 years in prison after hours of testimony from both Crane and the victim.

