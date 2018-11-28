Woman searches for missing emotional support dog in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is making a desperate plea to get her emotional support dog back after it went missing in a Miami Gardens Publix parking lot.

Elizabeth Mills said her 4-year-old chihuahua named Lola is more than just a four-legged friend.

“I know she loves me, and I love her more than she loves me,” Mills said.

The 80-year-old woman told 7News that she was inside the Publix parking lot in Miami Gardens just off of South State Road 7 when Lola went missing, last Saturday.

Mills is battling dementia and said she left her dog in her car. When she returned, Lola was gone.

“She keeps me calm, that’s the most of all,” Mills said. “She knows when I’m feeling bad or when I’m feeling good. She makes my day, and she keeps me very, very calm.”

The victim is now handing out fliers and offering a cash reward in hopes of finding Lola.

Mills said she has not eaten or slept since Lola went missing.

“Lola is really her life line besides God,” said Mills’ son Lavelle Jaenrette. “She misses the dog so much.”

Whether the dog jumped out of the car or was taken by someone in the parking lot, the family hopes they’ll soon be reunited with Lola.

“Whoever has Lola, return her. She means so much just to me. That’s my day,” Mills said, “without her, I don’t have a day.”

The family is offering $2,500 of their own money for the return of Lola.

If you have any information on where Lola is, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

