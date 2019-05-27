Woman says man sucker punched her after confrontation outside Wynwood bar

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman is sharing her story, one day after, she said, a man sucker punched her outside of a bar in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood after a brief but tense confrontation.

Twenty-seven-year old Naomie Payen showed a 7News crew where the stranger’s punch landed as she was enjoying a night out with friends.

“He hit me like right here,” she said as she pointed at her swollen right eyelid, brow and forehead.

Payen said the incident took place outside of Wood Tavern at Northwest 26th Street and Second Avenue, at around 9 p.m., Sunday.

The victim said she spotted a man stomping around on the artwork that belonged to a homeless man. When she asked him to stop, he became aggressive.

“The guy was just like, ‘Do I know you? I don’t know you. Why are you in my face?'”

Payen said the man put his hand and cellphone in her face. She said she slapped it away, and he dropped his phone.

She said she thought the ordeal ended there, but it didn’t. Minutes after going into Wood Tavern, she said, she walked back out.

“It’s like he was waiting for me to walk out,” she said. “[He] just came out of nowhere and just punched me in the face. One punch, and then he took off running.”

Payen’s friends said they found her on the ground.

“We saw like her sneakers first on the ground,” said Marleah Singleton, a friend of the victim.

Her friends then alerted police and called for help.

“There was just no purpose for what he did, and it was obviously premeditated and malicious,” said Singleton.

The witnesses described the assailant as a man in his late to mid-30s, standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a flowered shirt.

Payen said this is a man of questionable character.

“Same kind of person who walks on a homeless man’s livelihood,” she said.

Payen said her attacker hopped in a black Audi and took off.

“For him to do this in front of all of these people, he clearly doesn’t care, and he deserves whatever comes his way,” she said.

Payen believes the man had a partner in this plan. She and her friends have since filed a police report.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

