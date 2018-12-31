Woman rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 83rd Terrace and Seventh Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Monday.

Officials said a woman in her early 30s was stabbed in the upper body.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she remains in unknown condition.

Police have not released any information on the subject.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

