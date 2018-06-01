Woman robbed at her food truck in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A food truck owner was robbed of money and jewelry outside of her business in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, two armed men on a bike robbed the victim near Northwest 73rd Street and 27th Avenue.

A couple of workers nearby witnessed the robbery and chased the subjects.

That’s when the crooks opened fire and got away.

The bullets struck the truck, but no one was hurt.

Officials placed evidence markers in the roadway as they investigated.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

