Woman robbed at gunpoint at Hialeah home; 2 at large

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for two masked men who, they said, robbed a woman at her Hialeah home at gunpoint.

According to Hialeah Police, the 46-year-old victim opened the front door at her home to find a gun being pointed at her, Friday morning.

That’s when, investigators said, the men barged in, hit her over the head with a flower vase and ransacked her bedroom.

The duo took off with several items.

The victim was treated at the scene with minor injuries.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.