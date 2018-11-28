Woman reunited with dog stolen from car at Miami gas station

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is relieved to be reunited with her Yorkie after it was stolen from her car in Miami.

Carmen Gamarra had her purse and Yorkie robbed at a Shell station in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 20th Street, Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured Gamarra pumping gas as a white Infiniti pulled up next to her car. A few moments later, a man is seen getting out of the vehicle and sneaking over to the victim’s car.

The footage showed the subject opening the driver’s side door of Gamarra’s car, grabbing her purse and another bag before quickly taking off.

Gamarra said the other bag was a carrier that had her Yorkie, Valentina, inside.

She said somebody called her after spotting Valentina wandering around Little Havana, just before 7 p.m., Wednesday. The caller told Gamarra she’d seen her story on the news.

“I am in shock. I know she’s here, but I am like in a dream,” Gamarra said. “I suffered too much. I cried too much. I was in pain too much. It was the worst three days of my life, and I couldn’t believe that she was no longer in my life. It’s really horrendous, but today and this moment is the happiest moment of my life.”

