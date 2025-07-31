NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was rescued out of the water off of North Bay Village.

Miami Dade fire rescue responded to reports of a woman in the water Wednesday night allegedly without clothes.

It was around 11:00p.m. when the woman was found and pulled from the water, and checked out by first responders.

The woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There are no reports on the extent of her injuries or how she ended up in the water at this time.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.