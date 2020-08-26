Woman rescued by stranger after suffering seizure behind the wheel in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stranger stepped in to help after a woman suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Crews were called to the scene Wednesday morning near Northwest 10th Avenue and 135th Street.

Shataria Clarke had to be taken to the hospital after she suffered a seizure and crashed into a pole.

She said she was on her way to get a COVID-19 test when the crash took place.

The car caught fire shortly after.

The driver was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a nearby hospital.

“I just want to give him a big hug, because probably if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here,” said Clarke, “and I’m a mother too, and I really love my kids. I don’t wanna leave them.”

Clarke is now recovering in the hospital.

She said she hopes to eventually thank her rescuer in person.

