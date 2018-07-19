Woman reported missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who has gone missing in Miami.

According to Miami Police, Patricia Parks was last seen on Wednesday, near Northwest 17th Avenue and 47th Terrace.

The 59-year-old stands 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 175 pounds.

Officials said she was wearing a red Polo shirt, long black pants and blue sneakers.

If you’ve seen her, call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

