NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A first look at the woman injured while driving home on Interstate 95.

Twenty-six-year-old Brianna Sutherland remains on life support at Jackson Memorial Hosptial as of Tuesday night.

Her BMW was shot up near the Northwest 103rd Street exit, in Northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning.

The victim crashed into a wall.

All northbound lanes on 95 were closed for hours as detectives and crime scene technicians gathered evidence.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.