MIAMI (WSVN) - A chaotic crash in Miami left a pedestrian trapped and in trouble.

Video showed a woman stuck in the wheel well of a car in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 54th Street, Thursday afternoon.

Officials said she was struck and pinned by a car.

Rescue crews managed to get her out.

She and another person were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Three other people were also hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.