Woman, officer transported after house fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people, including a police officer, were transported to the hospital after a house fire in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 75th Street and Second Avenue at approximately 3 a.m., Thursday.

When rescue crews arrived on the scene, one person was trapped inside the home.

“I came right away, making sure everybody is OK,” said Ray Benoit, the son of the homeowner.

Benoit rushed to the home as soon as he got the call from his mother, Gladys, saying part of her house was on fire. He said it’s a duplex and she rents out one side to an elderly woman.

“That whole side is burnt,” he said.

Police arrived on the scene before firefighters and got to work.

“The officers were attempting to ventilate the windows with their flashlights and batons, which were doing a fantastic job, to give the victim inside some extra needed air during the rescue attempt while fire rescue began removing the bars,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. David Nunez.

They got the bars off and were able to get the woman out. She was pulled out of the home through her bedroom window.

“We did have one officer that sustained smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital, as well as the victim that received some smoke inhalation and was transported as well,” said Nunez.

Benoit said the woman is expected to be OK.

“She’s alive, so that’s a good thing,” he said.

Firefighters said three of the rooms on one side of the house suffered the most damage. They said it was mostly smoke that went into the victim’s room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.