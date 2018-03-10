SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman named the top teacher in Miami-Dade County got some new wheels, Saturday afternoon.

Molly Winters Diallo, the winner of the 2019 Francisco R. Walker Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year Award, received the keys to a brand-new 2018 Toyota Corolla at a benefit held at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“I think it’s completely awesome. I’m so excited that I have a new car,” said Winters Diallo.

The honoree, who teaches U.S. history and human geography at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School in North Miami Beach, was also awarded the Golden Apple Award back in January.

“I’m so honored to represent Miami-Dade County Public Schools,” said Winters Diallo. “I’m a proud union member, and I love the work that they do, or continue to do for us each and every day.”

Saturday’s benefit was made possible by United Teachers of Dade and Kendall Toyota.

