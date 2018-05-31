Woman named Crystal Methvin arrested for possession of crystal meth

(WSVN) - A Florida woman was arrested on drug charges, but it’s her name that is causing quite a stir.

According to Fox 13, 40-year-old Crystal Methvin was one of two people arrested for possession of crystal meth.

St. Augustine Police received an anonymous tip Saturday that led them to a parked car, where they found drug paraphernalia and a substance that field-tested positive for crystal meth.

Methvin remains in jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

